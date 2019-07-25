Astronaut Academy: Zero Gravity
Zero Gravity
Dave Roman (Illustrator)
Hakata Soy's past life as the leader of a futuristic super team won't stay in the past!
The former space hero is doing his best to keep his head down at Astronaut Academy. Things aren't going so great, though. The most popular girl in school has it in for him. His best friend won't return his calls. And his new roommate is a complete jock who only cares about Fireball.
Hakata just wants to make a fresh start. But how will he find time to study Anti-Gravity Gymnastics and Tactical Randomness when he's got a robot doppelganger on its way to kill him?
Hardcover
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- "The black-and-white pencil illustrations invoke the artistic style of a manga, but many of Roman’s unique theatrical elements, including boys concerned with "cool hair" and wheeled dinosaurs used for moon racing, create a universe unto its own." – School Library Journal
- "This book will make readers want to flip through the author’s doodle pad, in case he has ideas that are even wilder." – Kirkus Reviews
