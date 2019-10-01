Anna and the French Kiss

This book follows the story of Anna, who is from Atlanta, Georgia. As Anna enters her senior year of high school, she is unexpectedly sent to a boarding school in Paris, France. Anna is less than thrilled to be leaving behind her best friend, her high school and a crush on a cute boy. But once she arrives in Paris, Anna realizes that Paris has a lot to offer. This book is filled with that dream that many teenage girls have: falling in love in the City of Love.

Anna meets Etienne St. Clair, the perfect guy: funny, nice and attractive. The problem is, he already has a girlfriend.

Anna begins to forget about the boy back home and begins to enjoy the excitement and opportunities that exist in Paris. Perkins does an excellent job providing enough details about the characters so you can imagine who they are and relate them to people in your life.

This book was definitely made even more amazing thanks to the location and the details Perkins provides about Paris. From the food and history to the architecture, Perkins makes it so you can clearly imagine you are actually in Paris.

Anna goes on dates that readers could only dream of, like Notre Dame, the Eiffel Tower, etc. This book is a fun, young adult romance novel for a happy summer read. It isn't complicated, and the subject matter isn't heavy.

This book is a definite page turner, with many adorable moments in one book.

Reviewed by : Hannah Virginia Johns-Holland

Themes : Romance, growing up, Paris