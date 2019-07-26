A little dragon and his favorite book make for a combustible combination in this clever picture book with a surprise ending.



It's nearly Cedric the dragon's bedtime, and for Cedric, bedtime means storytime! When his mother reads him his favorite book, he likes the story so much that he wants to hear it again...and again...and again!



Cedric's mom understands that the best stories are ripe for repetition, and she tries very hard to be patient. But sometimes dragons will be dragons--which is why this bedtime tale ends with an incendiary surprise!