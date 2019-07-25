Children know that stars eventually die -- even our own sun will, someday. If the star is big enough -- WHOOOOOSH! CRASH! BOOM! -- it might turn into a black hole after it collapses. But what is a black hole?

The book playfully explodes the misinformation that surrounds black holes, from the myth that they “feed” on galaxies to their very name – because they are not holes at all! With this premise in place, and using a question and answer format and a conversational tone, the author sheds light on one of the biggest mysteries of the universe. The information is presented methodically: Where in the universe a black hole might be found (quadrillions of miles from Earth), its gravitational pull (along with a neat recap of Newton’s ground-breaking findings), the amount of star power needed to create a black hole (more than our Sun has!), and why a black hole is black (no light escapes). Some questions appear in cartoon speech bubbles as if anticipating readers’ queries and thoughts. Eye-opening, full-page illustrations illuminate the text and include diagrams, artist’s representations, and telescope images, many of which come from NASA. Readers will be surprised to discover that one of the biggest break-throughs in understanding black holes came about because radio energy from outer space was interfering with phone signals! Then, of course, there is the most important revelation of all: a black hole is not a hole, it’s more of a…ah! we won’t ruin the surprise! Even the backmatter is engaging and includes an illustrated Time Line, Glossary, Resources, Image Credits, and Index. Parents and teachers will especially appreciate the Author’s Note in which Ms. DeCristofano highlights the importance of credible sources.

Once they dig in, kids are sure to love being lost in space!

Reviewed by : JMcD

Themes : SPACE. SCIENCE & SCIENTISTS.