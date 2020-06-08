Want exclusive content, like free chapters, news, and sweepstakes? Register for the newsletter here!
By clicking 'Sign Up,' I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use
Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ari and her Rainbow knights must pull off a Holy Grail heist thousands of years in the past — without destroying their own destinies.
A story for a new generation of Maximum Ride Fans!
07 / 07 / 2020
We use cookies to enhance your visit to us. By using our website you agree to our use of these cookies. Find out more.