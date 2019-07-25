To Kill a Mockingbird
To Kill a Mockingbird
Harper Lee
Voted America's Best-Loved Novel in PBS's The Great American Read
Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork of honor and injustice in the deep South--and the heroism of one man in the face of blind and violent hatred
One of the most cherished stories of all time, To Kill a Mockingbird has been translated into more than forty languages, sold more than forty million copies worldwide, served as the basis for an enormously popular motion picture, and was voted one of the best novels of the twentieth century by librarians across the country. A gripping, heart-wrenching, and wholly remarkable tale of coming-of-age in a South poisoned by virulent prejudice, it views a world of great beauty and savage inequities through the eyes of a young girl, as her father--a crusading local lawyer--risks everything to defend a black man unjustly accused of a terrible crime.
Trade Paperback
Buy Book
Trade Paperback
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- …quietly stands as one of the most powerful statements of the Civil Rights movement.
–School Library Journal
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Alexie, Sherman. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian. Little, Brown, 2007.
- Bridges, Ruby. Through My Eyes. Scholastic, 1999.
- Choldenko, Gennifer. Al Capone Does My Shirts. Putnam, 2004.
- Curtis, Christopher Paul. Bud, Not Buddy. Delacorte, 1999.
- Curtis, Christopher Paul. The Watsons Go to Birmingham, 1963. Delacorte, 1995.
- Hamilton, Virginia. Many Thousand Gone: African Americans from Slavery to Freedom. Knopf, 1996.
- McCullers, Carson. The Member of the Wedding. Bantam, c1946, 1984.
- McWhorter, Diane. A Dream of Freedom: The Civil Rights Movement from 1954 to 1968. Scholastic, 2004.
- Shields, Charles J. I Am Scout: The Biography of Harper Lee. Henry Holt, 2008.
- Taylor, Mildred D. Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry. Dial, 1976.