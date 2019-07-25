The Son of Neptune (The Heroes of Olympus series)

With the action always pumping and the suspense continuously building, readers will cheer, as Percy Jackson returns to step into the world of Roman myths in The Son of Neptune, the second book in The Heroes of Olympus Series. Seven half-bloods shall answer the call, To storm or fire the world must fall. An oath to keep with a final breath, And foes bear arms to the Doors of Death.

We met the first three heroes of the prophecy in The Lost Hero, and now as the cross-camp quest continues, we meet three more – one who is an old friend.

When an amnesiac Percy Jackson awakens after months of sleep and finds he’s in California, he follows his instincts south and ends up at a very different hero camp – one populated by Roman demigods. After a night of war games, Mars (Ares) arrives with a warning and a quest. An army of monsters is on its way to destroy the Roman camp and will attack in just a few days. In order to win against this frightening force, Death (the god Thanatos) must be freed. But to do this, a group of demigods must travel north to Alaska, the land beyond the gods, where they must find and defeat Alcyoneus, one of Gaea’s evil giant sons. On Mars’s orders, his newly-claimed son, Frank, and Percy are assigned to the quest. Frank also chooses Hazel, his only friend and a daughter of Pluto (Hades), to fill out the trio.

Along their journey from California to Alaska, the young heroes face menacing gryphons, powerful Amazons and hungry cannibal giants; Frank and Hazel begin to discover their worth as heroes; and Percy starts to regain his memory. But dark secrets lay in Frank and Hazel’s pasts – secrets which could lead to the failure of their quest and to the young heroes’ deaths – and with Percy remembering his old life, he begins to worry that he might never see his mom or Annabeth again. With the fate of the entire Roman camp resting on their shoulders, the three young heroes make their way to the land beyond the gods, and pray that they have what it takes to defeat Alcyoneus.

Fans will fly through this book, and once they finish, there’s no need to worry: The Mark of Athena, the next installment in the series, is set to come out next year!

Reviewed by : SS

Themes : ADVENTURES & ADVENTURERS. HEROES. FANTASY. GODS AND GODDESSES.