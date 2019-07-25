Instant #1 New York Times bestseller, 7 starred reviews, a major motion picture with superstar actors…who hasn’t heard of THE HATE U GIVE? This debut novel is one of publishing’s Cinderella stories: the book sold in a budget-busting 13-house auction to HarperCollins after the author queried her Black Lives Matter–inspired manuscript on Twitter.

If you haven’t read it yet, what you’re now thinking is: Does it live up to the hype? YES.

Sixteen-year-old Starr Carter is the sole witness to the shooting, by a police officer, of her best friend, Khalil, who was unarmed but may or may not have been a drug dealer. Starr usually tries to fly under the radar at the wealthy suburban prep school she attends, but her grief and rage start to spill out. She has to decide if speaking her truth is worth the risk to her own life and her family’s lives.

Going in, you know this is going to be an intense read. It could’ve easily turned preachy, but Thomas crafted a multidimensional story that lives in the gray area. Khalil wasn’t a choir boy, but he had a good heart. The police officer wasn’t evil, but he made what should be a career-ending mistake. Every character is nuanced, authentic, and all too real.

If you’ve been hesitating—stop. Pick up this book and read it. It’s way more than an “issues book.” It might make you cry, but it’ll also make you laugh. It’s an important book for teens and adults—but also a thoroughly satisfying read.

Reviewed by : Aubrey Poole

Themes : Social Issues, Family, Friendship, Violence, Racism