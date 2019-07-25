The Catcher in the Rye
The Catcher in the Rye
by J.D. Salinger
“I'm the most terrific liar you ever saw in your life. It's awful. If I'm on my way to the store to buy a magazine, even, and somebody asks me where I'm going, I'm liable to say I'm going to the opera. It's terrible.” Holden Caulfield takes the reader from post-World War II prep school to the seedy streets of New York City in this 1951 classic story. He also takes along his dry sense of humor and a spree of breaking each “rule” he comes across. Sure, Catcher in the Rye has been taught in every school, even around the globe. This reviewer spent time in an English classroom in Berlin that discussed some of the beginning chapters. The German kids oohed at their new word to describe the book’s tone: “sarcasm.”
Holden tries to act older than his age, and not only with smoking, drinking, and promiscuity (in his head he’s a “sex maniac,” but can never act on it). He manages to roam the streets of New York and avoid the safe haven of his parents’ home all the while. Not only are his encounters full of rebellious energy, but Holden slowly unveils a charming, though extremely dark, vulnerability. The Catcher in the Rye is often paired with F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby as two great 20th Century American tales, but no book tops this one’s story of the thrills and frustrations of being trapped inside the teenage years.
Reviewed by : CH.
Themes : BROTHERS AND SISTERS. HUMOR. SCHOOLS.
Mass Market
Buy Book
Mass Market
Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback
Hardcover
Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback
Hardcover
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- His constant wry observations about what he encounters, from teachers to phonies (the two of course are not mutually exclusive) capture the essence of the eternal teenage experience of alienation.
–Amazon.com
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Alexie, Sherman. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian. Little, Brown, 2007.
- Fitzgerald, F. Scott. The Great Gatsby. Scribner, 2004, c1925.
- Golding, William. Lord of the Flies. Penguin, 1954.
- Knowles, John. A Separate Peace. Scribner, 2003, c1959.
- Lee, Harper. To Kill a Mockingbird. Harpercollins, 1999, c1060.
- Plath, Sylvia. The Bell Jar. HarperCollins, 2006, c1963.
- Salinger, J. D. Franny and Zooey. Little, Brown, 1961.
- Salinger, J. D. Nine Stories. Little, Brown, 1953.
- Twain, Mark. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. Charles A. Webster, 1885.