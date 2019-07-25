The Astonishing Color of After
A stunning, heartbreaking debut novel about grief, love, and family, perfect for fans of Jandy Nelson and Celeste Ng.
An APALA Honor Book
A Walter Award Honor Book
Leigh Chen Sanders is absolutely certain about one thing: When her mother died by suicide, she turned into a bird.
Leigh, who is half Asian and half white, travels to Taiwan to meet her maternal grandparents for the first time. There, she is determined to find her mother, the bird. In her search, she winds up chasing after ghosts, uncovering family secrets, and forging a new relationship with her grandparents. And as she grieves, she must try to reconcile the fact that on the same day she kissed her best friend and longtime secret crush, Axel, her mother was taking her own life.
Alternating between real and magic, past and present, friendship and romance, hope and despair, The Astonishing Color of After is a stunning and heartbreaking novel about finding oneself through family history, art, grief, and love.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “Emily X.R. Pan’s brilliantly crafted, harrowing first novel portrays the vast spectrum of love and grief with heart-wrenching beauty and candor. This is a very special book.”
–John Green, bestselling author of The Fault in Our Stars and Turtles All the Way Down
- “Magic and mourning, love and loss, secrets kept and secrets revealed all illuminate Emily X.R. Pan’s inventive and heart-wrenching debut.”
–Gayle Forman, bestselling author of If I Stay and I Was Here
- “Emily X.R. Pan utterly transported me to a world reminiscent of Isabel Allende. Haunting at every turn, this is a glorious debut”
–Renée Ahdieh, bestselling author of The Wrath and the Dawn
- “This beautiful, magical journey through grief made my heart take flight.”
–Holly Black, bestselling author of The Cruel Prince and The Darkest Part of the Forest
- “In this dazzling debut, author Emily X.R. Pan has created a spellbinding narrative about love, family, and what it means to grieve.”
–Bustle
- “Dynamic, brave Leigh emerges vividly in Pan’s deft hand, and her enthralling journey through her grief glows with stunning warmth, strength, and resilience.”
–Booklist, starred review
- “Pan’s emotionally charged debut is a compelling exploration of grief and the insidiousness of depression.”
–Publishers Weekly, starred review
