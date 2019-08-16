Looking at Lincoln

Do you know all about Lincoln? This unusual profile, narrated by a curious child and illustrated with gouache paintings as colorful as a 64-count Crayola Crayon package, invites youngsters to find out.

The zealous young researcher visits the library and shares her findings with her peers. She alternates the usual facts, which appear in regular type, with interesting details and child-like speculations rendered in quirky hand-written notes. When she talks about Lincoln's family life, she wonders if "Mary and Abraham had nicknames for each other. Did she call him Linky? Did he call her Little Plumpy?" She reveals that "[h]e wrote many notes and stuffed them inside his hat," then ponders what Lincoln was thinking. Weighty matters such as democracy and freedom, certainly, but maybe he was also "thinking about getting a birthday present for his little son."Among other things, readers will discover that Lincoln's favorite cake was vanilla and that he had a dog named Fido.

Each page includes delightfully bold, bright pictures. In this way, Kalman humanizes a heroic man whose life was cut short after carrying the country through one of its most difficult periods. The spread describing how the country mourned Lincoln's death, painted in mood-changing hues of blue, black and grey, is especially moving. In the last scene, the narrator visits the Lincoln Memorial where she encourages readers to "look into his beautiful eyes. Just look."

The book is made complete by the inclusion of the Gettysburg address printed on the endpages and backmatter consisting of Notes and Sources. Children will see Lincoln in a whole new light and many will be inspired to do their own research.

Themes : BIOGRAPHY. BOOKS AND READING. PRESIDENTS. SLAVERY. U.S. HISTORY.