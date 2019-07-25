Hunting Prince Dracula
Hunting Prince Dracula
by Kerri Maniscalco
In this New York Times bestselling sequel to Kerri Maniscalco's haunting #1 debut Stalking Jack the Ripper, bizarre murders are discovered in the castle of Prince Vlad the Impaler, otherwise known as Dracula. Could it be a copycat killer...or has the depraved prince been brought back to life?
Following the grief and horror of her discovery of Jack the Ripper's true identity, Audrey Rose Wadsworth has no choice but to flee London and its memories. Together with the arrogant yet charming Thomas Cresswell, she journeys to the dark heart of Romania, home to one of Europe's best schools of forensic medicine...and to another notorious killer, Vlad the Impaler, whose thirst for blood became legend.
But her life's dream is soon tainted by blood-soaked discoveries in the halls of the school's forbidding castle, and Audrey Rose is compelled to investigate the strangely familiar murders. What she finds brings all her terrifying fears to life once again.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “Combining historical fiction, romance, forensics, a feisty heroine, a swiftpaced plot, gobs of murders, and historical illustrations, Maniscalco pulls in the reader for a wonderfully bloody romantic romp.”
–Booklist
- “Audrey Rose is a smart, fearless, and progressive heroine. Plenty of red herrings, a conspicuous absence of blood, and a developing romance make this a must-read.”
–School Library Journal
- “There are plenty of suspects and red herrings as well as tense escalations….A scenic, twisty mystery.”
–Kirkus Reviews
- “Readers of the previous mystery will be thrilled to have more of this likable duo. [A] delightful romp into an 1888 Gothic mystery with a hint of romance.”
–School Library Connection
