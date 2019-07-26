How I Became a Pirate

Building a sand castle at the beach one day, young Jeremy Jacobs encounters Brain Beard and his motley pirate crew. He joins them aboard ship as their official digger and off they sail to find a safe place to bury their treasure chest of gold and jewels. Jeremy learns pirate language ("Aargh!") and pirate manners (they don't have any), and tries to teach the scurvy dogs to play soccer. He doesn't have to brush his teeth. ("Maybe that's why their teeth are green," he observes cogently.) But when he asks them to tuck him in and read him a bedtime story, they howl, "No tucking!" Pirates don't tuck. Or read books. And forget about a good night kiss. When a storm breaks and lightning splits the mast, Jeremy leads the crew back to a perfect digging spot—his own back yard—where they bury the treasure.

Themes : ADVENTURE & ADVENTURERS. HUMOR. IMAGINATION. PIRATES.