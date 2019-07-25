Do You Know Which Ones Will Grow?
Susan A. Shea; Tom Slaughter (Illustrator)
Do you know about Grow's glow? Earning starred reviews and chosen as an ALA Notable selection, this striking nonfiction book explores the differences between living and non-living things. School Library Journal declared it "a standout concept book [that's] engaging, fun . . . and a favorite for storytimes or one-on-one settings." (App also available.)
- The beauty of the rhymes is that they teach a lesson children already know; children will relish the fun of being sure of all the answers, and they’ll love Shea’s tongue-in-cheek tone.
–Publishers Weekly
