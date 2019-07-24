Artemis Fowl-The Last Guardian
The Last Guardian
Eoin Colfer
Seemingly nothing in this world daunts the young criminal mastermind Artemis Fowl. In the fairy world, however, there is a small thing that has gotten under his skin on more than one occasion: Opal Koboi. In The Last Guardian, the evil pixie is wreaking havoc yet again. This time his arch rival has reanimated dead fairy warriors who were buried in the grounds of Fowl Manor. Their spirits have possessed Artemis's little brothers, making his siblings even more annoying than usual. The warriors don't seem to realize that the battle they were fighting when they died is long over. Artemis has until sunrise to get the spirits to vacate his brothers and go back into the earth where they belong. Can he count on a certain LEPrecon fairy to join him in what could well be his last stand?
New York Times best-selling author and comic genius Eoin Colfer will leave Artemis Fowl fans gasping up to the very end of this thrilling finale to the blockbuster series.
Trade Paperback
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- These books are written to be full of fun and adventure, and the Last Guardian succeeds. All the main characters play a part, which will satisfy fans. This should be in libraries with the previous seven books in the series.
– VOYA
- This book is cleverly crafted, its pace is quick; characters are expertly developed to the point that the readers will love some and loathe some.
– Children
