The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian
by Sherman Alexie
Bestselling author Sherman Alexie tells the story of Junior, a budding cartoonist growing up on the Spokane Indian Reservation. Determined to take his future into his own hands, Junior leaves his troubled school on the rez to attend an all-white farm town high school where the only other Indian is the school mascot.
Heartbreaking, funny, and beautifully written, The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, which is based on the author's own experiences, coupled with poignant drawings by Ellen Forney that reflect the character's art, chronicles the contemporary adolescence of one Native American boy as he attempts to break away from the life he was destined to live.
With a forward by Markus Zusak, interviews with Sherman Alexie and Ellen Forney, and four-color interior art throughout, this edition is perfect for fans and collectors alike.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Characters in Mr. Alexie’s work are not the usual kind of Indians…They are not tragic victims or noble savages…they listen to Jimi Hendrix and Hank Williams; they dream of being basketball stars…And unlike most Indians in fiction, they are sometimes funny.
–The New York Times
- His talent is immense and genuine…Sherman Alexie is one of the best writers we have.
–The Nation
- Hilarious but poignant…dead-on accurate with regard to modern Indian life.
–Publishers Weekly
