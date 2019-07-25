#1New York TimesBest Seller!

"Eleanor & Park reminded me not just what it's like to be young and in love with a girl, but also what it's like to be young and in love with a book."-John Green,The New York Times Book Review

Bono met his wife in high school, Park says.

So did Jerry Lee Lewis, Eleanor answers.

I'm not kidding, he says.

You should be, she says,we're 16.

What about Romeo and Juliet?

Shallow, confused, then dead.

I love you, Park says.

Wherefore art thou,Eleanor answers.

I'm not kidding, he says.

You should be.

Set over the course of one school year in 1986, this is the story of two star-crossed misfits-smart enough to know that first love almost never lasts, but brave and desperate enough to try. When Eleanor meets Park, you'll remember your own first love-and just how hard it pulled you under.

ANew York Times Best Seller!

A 2014 Michael L. Printz Honor Book for Excellence in Young Adult Literature

Eleanor & Park is the winner of the 2013Boston Globe Horn Book Award for Best Fiction Book.

APublishers Weekly Best Children's Book of 2013

ANew York Times Book ReviewNotable Children's Book of 2013

AKirkus ReviewsBest Teen Book of 2013

An NPR Best Book of 2013